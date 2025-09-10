Catholic World News

Israeli military orders all Gaza City residents to evacuate; Pope contacts parish

September 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Israeli military has ordered all residents of Gaza City to evacuate.

The city is home to a Catholic church (Holy Family) and an Orthodox church (St. Porphyrius), and it is unclear how the priests will respond. Father Gabriel Romanelli, the pastor of Holy Family Parish, tweeted, “Today the Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV, has been able to communicate with us. He asked how we were and how the situation was. Sending us his Blessing and praying for us and for Peace.”

