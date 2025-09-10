Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal tells Bangladesh to uphold rule of law, equality

September 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal George Koovakad, the prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, called for respect for the rule of law and equal treatment for all citizens during a visit to Bangladesh, which experienced the July Revolution last year.

The South Asian nation of 170 million (map)--the world’s 8th most populous—is 89% Muslim and 9% Hindu. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2017.

