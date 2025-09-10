Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper laments monsoons, climate change in Pakistan

September 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: With the headline “Pakistan sommerso: Monsoni e cambiamento climatico” [Pakistan submerged: Monsoons and climate change], L’Osservatore Romano devoted the most prominent article in its September 9 edition to devastating flooding in Pakistan.

“Heavy rains and unprecedented downpours, exacerbated by the effects of climate change, began in late June, affecting the entire Asian nation,” wrote Giada Aquilino. The newspaper reported that “the country continues to face one of the worst monsoon seasons in decades. The official toll stands at nearly a thousand deaths, with 4.2 million people affected, including over 2 million displaced.”

