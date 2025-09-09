Catholic World News

Orthodox protest Egypt’s plans for development on Mt. Sinai

September 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A BBC report explains the tense debate over Egypt’s plans to develop land on Mount Sinai, the site of St. Catherine’s monastery—which is the world’s oldest Christian monastery, particularly treasured by the Greek Orthodox heritage.

In May an Egyptian court ruled that the land around the monastery belonged to the state, not the monastery. That hotly disputed ruling cleared the way for the government’s plans for a major real-estate development on the site, to create a tourist attraction. The government is proceeding with that plan, despite pleas from UNESCO to curb the development and preserve the monastery and its surroundings as a World Heritage Site.

Orthodox Archbishop Ieronymos II of Athens charges: “The monastery’s property is being seized and expropriated. This spiritual beacon of Orthodoxy and Hellenism is now facing an existential threat.”

