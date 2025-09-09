Catholic World News

Traditional Latin Mass in St. Peter’s approved for Jubilee pilgrimage

September 09, 2025

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Raymond Burke will celebrate a Traditional Latin Mass in St. Peter’s basilica on October 25, in a signal that the Vatican under Pope Leo XIV is loosening the tight restrictions on the ancient liturgy imposed by Pope Francis.

Cardinal Burke will celebrate the Mass for participants in the annual Summorum Pontificum Pilgrimage. In 2023 and 2024, the group was denied permission for a Traditional Latin Mass in the Vatican basilica.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Wed10 September
Ordinary Time

Wednesday of the Twenty-Third Week in Ordinary Time

Image for Wednesday of the Twenty-Third Week in Ordinary Time

Today the Roman Martyrology commemorates: —St. Nicholas of Tolentino (1245-1305), a native of Sant' Angelo, in the diocese of Fermo, was born about the year 1245. As a young man, but already endowed with a canon's stall, he was one day greatly affected by a sermon preached by a Hermit of St.…

Learn more about this day.

September Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: