Traditional Latin Mass in St. Peter’s approved for Jubilee pilgrimage

September 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Raymond Burke will celebrate a Traditional Latin Mass in St. Peter’s basilica on October 25, in a signal that the Vatican under Pope Leo XIV is loosening the tight restrictions on the ancient liturgy imposed by Pope Francis.

Cardinal Burke will celebrate the Mass for participants in the annual Summorum Pontificum Pilgrimage. In 2023 and 2024, the group was denied permission for a Traditional Latin Mass in the Vatican basilica.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

