Pope returns to Castel Gandolfo for a day’s break

September 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV made a quick visit to Castel Gandolfo on Monday evening, September 8, staying for a day before returning to Rome on Tuesday afternoon.

Taking advantage of a day on which no audiences were scheduled, the Pontiff chose to do his work at the papal summer residence.

Pope Leo has already shown a fondness for Castel Gandolfo, spending a week of vacation there in July and returning in August for a long weekend, celebrating the feast of the Assumption there. Pope Francis had chosen not to use the summer residence, remaining in Rome through the summers of his pontificate.

