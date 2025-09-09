Catholic World News

Pakistani Catholic pilgrim killed by Muslim mob

September 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Two Catholic pilgrims in Pakistan were wounded, one fatally, when their group was attacked by Muslim extremists.

Afzal Masih was killed and his cousin Harris Tariq Masih wounded by their assailants, who had pulled over the van in which they were traveling with a group headed for a Marian pilgrimage site in Punjab.

