Congo priest recovering after being shot by robbers

September 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A priest who was shot and wounded by robbers in the Democratic Republic of Congo is “fortunately out of danger” and recovering, Church leaders report.

Father Jean-Paul Yailo Wamoko was hospitalized after the assault, in which robbers made off with his computer, phone, and cash. He suffered a gunshot wound in his leg.

