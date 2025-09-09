Catholic World News

Papal condolences follow death of Roman mayor’s mother

September 09, 2025

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, sent a message of condolence in the Pope’s name following the death of the mother of Roberto Gualtieri, Rome’s mayor.

The Pontiff “assures [the mayor of] his prayers for the repose of the soul of the late Nicoletta,” and entrusts her “to the maternal intercession of the Holy Virgin,” Cardina Parolin wrote.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!