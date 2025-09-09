Catholic World News

Pope to preside at ecumenical prayer service for 21st-century martyrs

September 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV will preside at an ecumenical prayer service commemorating the martyrs of the 21st century. The Pontiff will be joined by representatives of 24 churches and ecclesial communities.

Archbishop Fabio Fabene, the president of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints’ Commission of the New Martyrs—Witnesses of the Faith, discussed the prayer service at a September 8 press conference (video)

The service will take place at the Papal Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls on September 14, the Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross.

