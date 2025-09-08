Catholic World News

Leo XIV encourages Mediterranean youth to cultivate peace, witness to Christ

September 08, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received members of the Youth Council of the Mediterranean on September 5 and encouraged them to cultivate peace.

“Peace is on the agenda of international leaders, it is the subject of global discussions, but sadly, it often gets reduced to a mere slogan,” Pope Leo said. “What we need is to cultivate peace in our own hearts and in our relationships, to let it blossom in our daily actions, to work for reconciliation in our homes, our communities, our schools and workplaces, in the Church and among the churches.”

“Dear young people, continue to be signs of hope, the hope that does not disappoint, the hope that is rooted in the love of Christ,” the Pope continued. “To be signs of Christ means to be his witnesses, heralds of the Gospel, precisely around that Sea from whose shores the first disciples set out. For believers, the future is not one of walls and barbed wire, but one of mutual acceptance.”

