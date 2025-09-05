Catholic World News

Polish president meets with Pontiff

September 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV met on September 5 with Poland’s President Karol Tadeusz Nawrocki.

A brief Vatican announcement, released after the meeting, indicated that the conversation had centered on “the socio-political situation of the country was discussed, with particular reference to the values on which Polish society is founded and the need to build consensus in the light of the challenges it has to address”—an apparent reference to lively debates in Poland on immigration.

The Vatican statement added that the talks had touched on international affairs, “with special attention to the conflict in Ukraine and European security.”

