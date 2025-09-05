Catholic World News

Pontifical academy president sees ‘great thirst’ to understand the Blessed Virgin Mary

September 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Pontifical International Marian Academy sees a “great thirst in the world to better understand the Virgin Mary,” Vatican News reported, as the academy hosted the 26th International Mariological Marian Congress.

The “key” that opens the path of the new evangelization “is precisely the figure of Mary,” said Father Stefano Cecchin, OFM. “ She is the glorious Mother of God, exalted Queen of heaven and earth. But to achieve that reality, she was a true woman and therefore a model for humanity.”

“We must rediscover a Mary who is a friend, a Mary who is a companion, a Mary who truly and fully lived her human life,” he added. “Mary, a friend who walks with you because she desires—we have a fabulous example at the wedding at Cana—that you have good wine, an image of love, an image of the fulfillment of your life.”

