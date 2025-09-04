Catholic World News

Holy See ‘deeply concerned’ about young people and armed conflicts

September 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A leading Vatican diplomat said on September 3 that “the Holy See is deeply concerned about the growing number of young people facing the devastating consequences of armed conflict and displacement, which deprive them of their future.”

“Some are drawn into radicalization and violence, a phenomenon that is particularly prevalent online,” said Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations. “Others, lacking in viable alternatives, become trapped in a life of crime.”

The prelate made his remarks in a statement for a UN forum, “Empowering Youth for a Culture of Peace.”

