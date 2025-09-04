Catholic World News

Leo XIV pays tribute to predecessor, Pope St. Gregory the Great

September 04, 2025

Pope Leo XIV paid tribute to his predecessor, Pope St. Gregory the Great, at the conclusion of his September 3 general audience.

“Today we celebrate the liturgical memorial of Saint Gregory the Great, whose body rests in Saint Peter’s Basilica,” Pope Leo said.

“This Pope is called ‘the great’ because of his exceptional work as a pastor and teacher of faith in very difficult times for society and the Church: a ‘greatness’ that drew strength from trust in Christ,” the Pope continued. “I hope that each of you will recognize in the Lord the only true strength of existence.”

Pope Leo’s words were omitted from the Vatican’s English translation of his remarks.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!