Wisconsin diocesan worship director arrested in sting operation

September 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Father Andrew Showers, the director of the Office of Worship in the Diocese of Madison, Wisconsin, was arrested after he allegedly sought to have relations with a police officer who was posing online as a 14-year-old girl.

The 37-year-old priest was not specifically targeted in the sting operation, but allegedly responded to a Reddit post. Bishop Donald Hying said in a statement that Father Showers faced a police investigation in 2021 for “questions asked to a middle-school child during the Sacrament of Confession.”

