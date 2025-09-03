Catholic World News

Judge accepts Syracuse diocese’s $176M bankruptcy plan

September 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Douglas Lucia of Syracuse, New York, announced that a judge has approved a $176-million bankruptcy plan, five years after the upstate New York diocese filed for bankruptcy.

“As we emerge from Chapter 11, we emerge to better live our Catholic Christian faith and heed to the call to leave sin behind and to heed the Universal Call to Holiness that is the heart of the Christian life,” the bishop wrote in a letter to the people of his diocese.

The Dioceses of Albany, Buffalo, Rochester, and Rockville Centre also filed for bankruptcy after the State of New York lifted the statute of limitations for sexual abuse lawsuits.

