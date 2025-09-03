Catholic World News

Federal court strikes down Minnesota’s faith-statement ban for dual-enrollment courses

September 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A federal district court ruled that a Minnesota law that touches on religious colleges and high school dual enrollment courses is unconstitutional.

Under the Minnesota’s Post Secondary Education Option statute, the state reimburses public and private colleges when high school students take college courses, except when colleges ask students to make a statement of faith.

Judge Nancy Brasel, appointed to the bench by President Trump, ruled that “the Faith Statement Ban is unconstitutional on its face under the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment of the United States Constitution because it burdens religious exercise, is not neutral and generally applicable, and is not narrowly tailored ... Necessarily, this means that the Faith Statement Ban is also unconstitutional under the Freedom of Conscience Clause of Article One, Section Sixteen of the Minnesota Constitution.”

