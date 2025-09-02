Catholic World News

New Orleans parishes face financial squeeze during archdiocesan bankruptcy

September 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Some parishes in the New Orleans archdiocese are struggling to meet insurance payments, with the archdiocese unable to help pay the bills because of its own bankruptcy proceedings.

“Every parish stands alone,” says Dirk Wild, the chief archdiocesan financial officer. Parishioners counter that their parishes have been asked to contribute toward the $180 settlement offer for abuse victims, when the archdiocese was responsible.

