Catholic World News

Has Vatican resolved crisis in Syro-Malabar Church

September 02, 2025

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: The Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, perhaps the largest of the Eastern churches in full communion with the Holy See, has been badly split by a bitter dispute over liturgical changes. But the Vatican may have found a formula for peace between the factions, reports Luke Coppen for The Pillar. The proposed solution comes along with a major reorganization of the Syro-Malabar hierarchy.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!