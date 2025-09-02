Catholic World News

Assist, welcome, and promote the poor, Pope tells Milan charity workers

September 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received members of the Opera San Francesco, a Milan-based charity founded by Venerable Antonio Pietro Cortinovis, a Capuchin Franciscan friar.

After recalling St. Francis of Assisi’s devotion to the poor, Pope Leo reflected on three “complementary and fundamental aspects of charity: assisting, welcoming and promoting.”

“Assisting means making oneself present to the needs of others,” the Pope said. Welcoming consists in “making room for the other in one’s heart, in one’s life, giving time, listening, support, prayer,” while “promoting” entails a genuine care for the other’s good, “without expecting compensation and without imposing conditions.”

