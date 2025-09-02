Catholic World News

Papal prayer, solidarity for Afghanistan earthquake victims

September 02, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, sent a telegram in the Holy Father’s name following a devastating earthquake in Afghanistan.

The Pontiff, said Cardinal Parolin, offered “fervent prayers for the souls of the deceased, for the injured, and for those still missing” and invoked upon the Afghan people the “divine blessings of consolation and strength.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!