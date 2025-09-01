Catholic World News

Pope laments recent Russian attacks in Ukraine, renews plea for peace

September 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Without using the word “Russia,” Pope Leo XIV lamented recent Russian attacks in Ukraine as he renewed his call for peace.

“Sadly, the war in Ukraine continues to sow death and destruction,” Pope Leo said on August 31, at the conclusion of his Sunday Angelus address. “Even in recent days, bombings have struck several cities, including the capital Kyiv, causing numerous casualties. I renew my closeness to the Ukrainian people and to all the injured families.”

The Pope then asked everyone “not to give in to indifference, but to draw close to them through prayer and concrete gestures of charity.” He added:

I strongly reiterate my urgent appeal for an immediate ceasefire and a serious commitment to dialogue. Now is the time for those responsible to renounce the logic of weapons and take the path of negotiation and peace, with the support of the international community. The voice of weapons must be silenced, while the voice of fraternity and justice must be raised.

