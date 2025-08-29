Catholic World News

Mexican bishop ‘concelebrates’ with female Anglican cleric

August 29, 2025

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: A retired Mexican bishop is under fire for celebrating Mass with a female Anglican cleric beside him acting as concelebrant.

Bishop Raul Vera Lopez defended his action by praising the social activism of Rev. Emilie Teresa Smith. He said: ““Not only does she work with the poor, she has a parish, has a theological background, she is a writer, she is ready to participate in a meeting of the United Nations and with God’s people around the defense of our Mother Earth.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!