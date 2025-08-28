Catholic World News

Myanmar bishop: churches destroyed by bombs, but faith is strong

August 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: “They destroyed the walls of the church, but not the faith. Our faith remains strong,” said Bishop Lucius Hre Kung of Hakha, Myanmar, as he viewed the ruins of a church that had been the target of bombing by the military government.

The church of Christ the King, which had been dedicated in 2023, was leveled in April during an air strike on the town of Falam, as the military struck against a rebel militia force there. More than 100 religious buildings have reportedly been destroyed in fighting in the local area.

