Priests, religious are committed to remaining in Gaza, pastor says

August 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Father Gabriel Romanelli, IVE, the Argentine priest who serves as pastor of Gaza’s sole Catholic parish, said that he and the other priests and religious there are committed to remaining in Gaza.

“We all share the same feelings,” he said. “Seeing the needs of the elderly, of those who are anxious, of those who are sad and anguished, of people with disabilities, we understand that the Lord is calling us to continue serving them—because otherwise, how will those people survive, how will they manage?”

“We, with great simplicity and humility, will carry on here,” he added, as he asked for prayers for peace.

