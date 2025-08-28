Catholic World News

Vietnamese Catholics from California meet with Pope

August 28, 2025

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo met on August 27 with over 160 members of the Vietnamese Catholic community in San Jose, California. The Vietnamese Catholics made a pilgrimage commemorating the 50th anniversary of their arrival in the United States, which followed the Communist North Vietnam’s conquest of South Vietnam in April 1975.

There are “over 14,000 Vietnamese in this community, which represents 14% of the city’s total population,” said Father Justin Le, diocesan vicar of Vietnamese ministry. “Our pilgrimage to Rome is intended as a profound act of thanksgiving to God for protecting and assisting our people fleeing the ravages of war and granting them the grace to rise from the ashes.”

“Today,” he added, “we brought the Pope a gift of a copy of the statue of Our Lady of La Vang, patroness of Vietnam.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!