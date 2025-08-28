Catholic World News

Holy Land bishops lament destruction of Gaza’s schools

August 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a letter for the opening of the school year, the Assembly of Catholic Ordinaries of the Holy Land said that the joy of the opening of the school year “does not extend to our children in Gaza, who for the third consecutive year are deprived of their right to education because of the war.”

“Their schools have been destroyed, their classrooms have closed,” the bishops stated in their August 28 letter, signed by Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, OFM, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem. “We carry them in our prayers, imploring that peace may soon prevail so that they may return to their desks and reclaim their childhood.”

