USCCB calls for racial equity, justice in Hurricane Katrina anniversary statement

August 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The chairmen of the US bishops’ Subcommittee for African American Affairs and Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism issued a joint statement for the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

The hurricane “threw into stark focus the deep racial and socio-economic disparities across various sectors, including environmental justice, systemic housing inequality, and disaster response,” said Auxiliary Bishops Roy E. Campbell, Jr. and Joseph Perry. “As we mark the 20th anniversary of this tragedy we remember those who were lost and displaced but also renew our commitment to racial equity and justice in every sector of public life. “

