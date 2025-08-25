Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman reflects on Algerian martyrs’ witness

August 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication, wrote an editorial for Vatican News on Pope Leo XIV’s reference to the Algerian martyrs in a recent message.

“The Church dies when it drifts away from the cross of Jesus, when it becomes worldly and turns itself into an NGO [non-governmental organization], when it chases political and economic power, when it relies on numbers, when it imagines that evangelization is simply repeating the name of Jesus Christ at every opportunity, instead of taking up the challenge of following him in the concreteness of life, in radical choices, in service to the least,” said Tornielli.

