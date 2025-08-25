Catholic World News

Cultivate the spirit of the Holy Family, Pope tells women religious

August 25, 2025

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Communication

CWN Editor's Note: On August 23, Pope Leo XIV received members of the general chapters of four women’s religious institutes: the Missionary Daughters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, the Daughters of Nazareth Institute, the Apostles of the Holy Family Institute, and the Sisters of Charity of St. Mary.

“There is an aspect that unites many of you: the desire to live and to transmit to others the values of the Holy Family of Nazareth, the hearth of prayer, forge of love and model of holiness,” Pope Leo told the religious sisters, who had gathered in Consistory Hall of the Apostolic Palace. “More than ever, the family needs to be supported, promoted and encouraged, through prayer, example and attentive social action.”

“Continue the works entrusted to you by ‘being family’ and by remaining close to those you serve—with prayer, listening, counsel, and assistance—so as to cultivate and spread, in the various contexts where you work, the spirit of the home of Nazareth,” the Pope added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!