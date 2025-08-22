Catholic World News

President of Seychelles meets with Pontiff

August 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV met on August 22 with President Wavel Ramkalawan of Seychelles.

A brief Vatican statement released after the meeting indicated that the conversation had centered on the work of the Church in Seychelles, “with a particular focus on the formation of the archipelago’s young people,” as well as regional and international relations.

The Republic of Seychelles is an island nation in the Indian Ocean, almost 1,000 miles off the eastern coast of Africa, made up of 155 islands, with a population of just over 100,000.

