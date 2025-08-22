Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper publishes 50,000th edition

August 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The August 21 edition of L’Osservatore Romano was the 50,000th, the newspaper’s director noted in a front-page editorial.

“Issue one was published 164 years ago, on July 1, 1861,” recalled Andrea Monda, only the twelfth director in the newspaper’s history. The paper, he wrote, originally bore the subheading “Political-Moral Newspaper,” later be replaced by the current “Political-Religious Daily Newspaper”—and thus it is “a political and religious newspaper, aiming to narrate simultaneously the city of God and the city of man.”

From the first issue, L’Osservatore Romano has had two Latin phrases on its masthead: Ulpian’s “Unicuique suum” [to each his own], and “Non praevalebunt” [will not prevail], from Christ’s words to St. Peter, that the gates of hell will not prevail against the Church (Matthew 16:18).

