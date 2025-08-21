Catholic World News

2 years after anti-Christian pogrom, Pakistani bishop says ‘justice has not been done’

August 21, 2025

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: Two years after the destruction of 26 churches in Jaranwala, Pakistan, the local bishop said that “justice has not been done.”

“The police have not done their duty,” Bishop Indrias Rehmat of Faisalabad said in an interview. “Nobody has been punished, and nobody has been dealt with properly. At this stage, we do not see any hope of any culprit being punished.”

Father Khalid Rashid Asi, a diocesan official, said that “there are individuals in the area telling our people not to come to the courts, and our people are afraid because the Muslim terrorists and fundamentalists are very strong. The threats are there. But our people are very angry.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!