Brutal Islamist attacks on Nigerian town have claimed hundreds of victims in recent months

August 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In recent months, Yelawata, a village in Nigeria’s Benue State, has been the site of repeated attacks by Islamist militants.

“The town, which is up to 98% Christian, has seen the deadliest offensives by Islamist militants in recent months; hundreds in the region have been killed, and thousands were forced to flee,” according to a report from Aid to the Church in Need. In June, “271 people died, according to Church reports; the victims were macheted, shot dead, and burned alive.”

