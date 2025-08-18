Catholic World News

Papal prayer for South Asian flood victims

August 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV offered prayers for victims of flooding that has left hundreds dead in three South Asian nations.

“I am close to the peoples of Pakistan, India, and Nepal who have been struck by violent floods,” Pope Leo said on August 17. “I pray for the victims, for their families, and for all those who suffer because of this calamity.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

