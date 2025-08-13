Catholic World News

Pope answers questions on Trump-Putin summit, Gaza, Vatican diplomacy

August 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In response to questions from reporters who met him as he arrived at the papal summer residence on Castel Gandolfo on August 13, Pope Leo XIV spoke about his hope for a ceasefire in Ukraine and a humanitarian response to Gaza.

Questioned about the scheduled summit meeting between US President Trump and Russian President Putin, the Pontiff said: “We must always seek a ceasefire.” He asked, “after all this time, what is the purpose of war?”

Regarding the Israeli plan to occupy Gaza, the Pope voiced serious concern. “The humanitarian crisis must be resolved,” he said. “We cannot go on like this.” Calling for the release of hostages, he added: “But we must also think of the many who are dying of hunger.”

When asked about Vatican efforts to ease these crises, Pope Leo answered that “we are working hard, let’s say, on ‘soft diplomacy.’” He explained that the Vatican always seeks solutions through dialogue, “because these problems cannot be solved by war.”

