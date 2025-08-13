Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper draws attention to hunger, violence in Sudan

August 13, 2025

L’Osservatore Romano devoted the most prominent article in its August 12 edition to hunger and violence in Sudan, a nation that has suffered from civil war since 2023.

Sara Constantini reported on the death, from famine, of over 60 people in a refugee camp in North Darfur, as well as on an attack on the camp by the Rapid Support Forces, a belligerent in the civil war.

“Today, hunger and violence are intertwined in this East African country, creating a single injustice, while the international community is called upon to respond concretely and urgently with aid,” she concluded.

The nation of 50.5 million is 92% Muslim and 4% Christian, with 3% adhering to ethnic religions; it is distinct from predominantly Christian and animist South Sudan.

