Vatican newspaper draws attention to hunger, violence in Sudan
August 13, 2025
L’Osservatore Romano devoted the most prominent article in its August 12 edition to hunger and violence in Sudan, a nation that has suffered from civil war since 2023.
Sara Constantini reported on the death, from famine, of over 60 people in a refugee camp in North Darfur, as well as on an attack on the camp by the Rapid Support Forces, a belligerent in the civil war.
“Today, hunger and violence are intertwined in this East African country, creating a single injustice, while the international community is called upon to respond concretely and urgently with aid,” she concluded.
The nation of 50.5 million is 92% Muslim and 4% Christian, with 3% adhering to ethnic religions; it is distinct from predominantly Christian and animist South Sudan.
