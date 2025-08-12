Catholic World News

Ambassadors to Holy See call attention to starving Israeli hostages, Gaza civilians

August 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In separate interviews, the Israeli and Palestinian ambassadors to the Holy See spoke about the starvation of Israeli hostages and Gaza civilians.

“We are talking about a terrorist organization that kidnapped people from their beds and from music festivals and is holding them in sub-human conditions and deliberately torturing them and starving them to death—deliberately and on camera—and making them dig their own graves on camera,” said Yaron Sideman, the Israeli ambassador.

“All credible international human rights organizations, including the United Nations, agree there is a famine in Gaza,” said Issa Kassissieh, the Palestinian ambassador. “If Israeli officials deny that there is widespread starvation in Gaza, then they should allow international media unrestricted access to the area, and let the cameras speak for themselves.”

