Vatican diplomat welcomes Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire

August 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Peter Wells, the apostolic nuncio to Thailand and to Cambodia, welcomed a ceasefire agreement in the nations’ border conflict.

“We are all very pleased that the path of dialogue undertaken by Cambodia and Thailand has led to numerous agreements that will hopefully lead to reconciliation and a stable and lasting peace between the parties involved,” Archbishop Wells told the Fides news agency.

“We hope that this commitment will continue in the future to avoid a recurrence of the violence we have seen in recent weeks,” he continued. “We are also encouraged by the fact that we can now focus on the thousands of people displaced by this sad conflict and in need of assistance.”

