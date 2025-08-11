Catholic World News

Indian bishops condemn mob attack on priests and catechist in Odisha

August 11, 2025

» Continue to this story on Catholic Connect

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India condemned the mob attack on two priests and a catechist in Jaleswar, Odisha.

The bishops’ conference described the attack as “a blatant violation of the constitutional rights and human dignity of minorities, warning that the rising trend of mob violence poses a grave threat to the safety, security, and peaceful coexistence of all communities,” according to Father Robinson Rodrigues, the CBCI’s public relations officer.

The eastern Indian state of Odisha (Orissa) (map) was the site of a 2008 pogrom in which an estimated 100 Christians were murdered, and 50,000 fled their homes.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!