Hindu mob assaults priests, religious in Indian village

August 08, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Two Catholic priests, two nuns, and a catechist were attacked by a crowd of Hindu activists in a village in India’s Odisha state on August 6.

The group of about 70 men stopped and pummeled the catechist on the road as he was leaving a communal meal following a funeral in Gangadhar village. They then assaulted the priests’ car, beating them. Police eventually dispersed the mob.

The Hindu group had charged that the Catholic Church was promoting religious conversions.

