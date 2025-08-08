Catholic World News

Spanish government delays approval of Vatican nuncio

August 08, 2025

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: The Spanish government has delayed approval of the nomination of archbishop Piero Pioppo to the new apostolic nuncio in that country, reportedly as an expression of dissatisfaction with relations between the government and the Spanish hierarchy.

The Spanish bishops have been at odds with the government over abortion, gender ideology, religious education, the bishops’ handling of clerical-abuse complaints, and proposals for early elections.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!