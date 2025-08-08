Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairman, other Catholic leaders call for ‘robust funding’ of federal housing programs

August 08, 2025

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development called on members of Congress to “provide the highest level of funding possible for housing and community development programs serving families and individuals who are poor and vulnerable.”

“These programs help people build better lives, and cuts to funding and programmatic changes, such as time limits, work requirements, consolidations, and shifts to block grants, would be detrimental to the stability of families and individuals,” Archbishop Borys Gudziak wrote in his August 8 letter. He was joined by the presidents of Catholic Charities USA and the National Council of the United States Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

The signatories called for “robust funding” of several federal programs:

Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers, Project-Based Section 8 Rental Assistance, and the Public Housing Capital Fund and Operating Fund

Housing for the Elderly (Section 202) Program

HOME Investment Partnership Program:

Homeless Assistance Grants

Housing Counseling Assistance

Community Development Block Grant Program

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!