Remember the voiceless, Cardinal Parolin writes in message

August 08, 2025

“Many, too many innocents pay with their lives for the greed and ambition of those who exploit power at their whim,” the Secretary of State of His Holiness wrote in a message to an annual international summer conference.

“Putting them at the center of attention is a dutiful gesture of justice towards them, because they usually have no voice,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin added in his.message to Don Nicola Riva of the Work of Nazareth, on the occasion of Tonalestate 2025, which began on August 7.

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re spoke at the conference, whose theme is “Abandoned: Who has the keys to the kingdom?” The dean of the College of Cardinals called upon the 200 participants to come of the assistance of the weak.

