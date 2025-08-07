Catholic World News

German bishops trim overseas aid donations

August 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Church in Germany donated about €595 million ($692 million) to aid projects in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and Eastern Europe in 2024. That figure represents a decline of 3% over the previous year’s funding.

German dioceses and religious orders have been forced to trim their expenditures because of a decline in support, caused by the steady decline in the number of Catholics practicing the faith.

