Gallup poll gives Pope Leo highest favorable rating

August 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV had the highest favorable rating among prominent world leaders in a recent Gallup survey.

Gallup reported that the Pontiff’s net favorable rating was 46, with 57% of those polled having a positive opinion and only 11% negative.) That figure easily surpassed the 18% favorable rating of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was followed by Senator Bernie Sanders at 11%.

US President Donald Trump rated a—16 rating; former President Joe Biden stood at—11.

