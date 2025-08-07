Catholic World News

Israel bans top Muslim from Jerusalem mosque

August 07, 2025

» Continue to this story on Times of Israel

CWN Editor's Note: Israeli authorities have barred the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem from the Al-Aqsa mosque, the Muslim cleric’s lawyer has disclosed.

Muhammad Ahmad Hussein will not be allowed access to the Muslim holy site on the Temple Mount until January of next year. According to his lawyer, Israeli officials imposed the ban as punishment for remarks that the Grand Mufti had made in a sermon last Friday, decrying Israel’s conduct of the war in Gaza.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!