Catholic World News

Israel bans top Muslim from Jerusalem mosque

August 07, 2025

» Continue to this story on Times of Israel

CWN Editor's Note: Israeli authorities have barred the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem from the Al-Aqsa mosque, the Muslim cleric’s lawyer has disclosed.

Muhammad Ahmad Hussein will not be allowed access to the Muslim holy site on the Temple Mount until January of next year. According to his lawyer, Israeli officials imposed the ban as punishment for remarks that the Grand Mufti had made in a sermon last Friday, decrying Israel’s conduct of the war in Gaza.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Thu7 August
Ordinary Time

Thursday of the Eighteenth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of Sts. Sixtus II, Pope; and Companions, Martyrs; St. Cajetan, Priest

Image for Thursday of the Eighteenth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of Sts. Sixtus II, Pope; and Companions, Martyrs; St. Cajetan, Priest

Today is the Optional Memorial of Sts. Sixtus II and his companions (d. 258). Pope Sixtus II was one of the first victims of the persecution under the Emperor Valerian. Felicissimus and Agapitus were two of his deacons who were executed with him. Sixtus governed the Church from 256 to 258. His name is…

Learn more about this day.

August Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: