Archbishop Wester sees rising threat of nuclear war

August 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop John Wester of Santa Fe, New Mexico, said that the threat of nuclear war “seems more ominous these days,” in an interview with Our Sunday Visitor.

The archbishop, reflecting on the anniversary of the Hiroshima bombing, said that today’s nuclear threat is aggravated by conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, by the acquisition of nuclear arms by new nations, and “particularly with the artificial intelligence, with hypersonic delivery systems...”

Nuclear deterrence is a risky strategy, Archbishop Wester said. “So it’s really clear that we’re playing with fire. And if we keep playing with fire long enough, we’re going to get burnt.”

