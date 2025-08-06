Catholic World News

European Court finds Russia violated religious rights of Catholics, others in its 2014-22 war with Ukraine

August 06, 2025

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: The European Court of Human Rights found that Russia violated a human rights treaty during the War in Donbas (2014-22), the war between Russia and Ukraine preceded the 2022 Russian invasion.

In its opinion, the court cited “attacks on Protestant, Mormon and Roman Catholic churches,” as well as the “intimidation, harassment and persecution of religious groups aside from the UOC-MP” [the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate)].

Russia withdrew from the human rights treaty, the European Convention on Human Rights, in 2022.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!